NOLA Bark Market/ Wiltz Gymnasium. 3041 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1916.

This building was built by the New Orleans School Board in 1916 and now houses the NOLA Bark Market and Dog Park/ New Orleans Art Supply shops. The former boys club and gymnasium had been vacant since an auction in 2010 and the new shops within were chosen from input by neighborhood residents.