Sam Nga Blum

NOLA Bark Market/ Wiltz Gymnasium

Sam Nga Blum
Sam Nga Blum
  • Save
NOLA Bark Market/ Wiltz Gymnasium gym gymnasium nola new orleans vector building illustration architecture
Download color palette

NOLA Bark Market/ Wiltz Gymnasium. 3041 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1916.

This building was built by the New Orleans School Board in 1916 and now houses the NOLA Bark Market and Dog Park/ New Orleans Art Supply shops. The former boys club and gymnasium had been vacant since an auction in 2010 and the new shops within were chosen from input by neighborhood residents.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Sam Nga Blum
Sam Nga Blum

More by Sam Nga Blum

View profile
    • Like