123creative

Annual Report Design - InDesign Template

123creative
123creative
  • Save
Annual Report Design - InDesign Template corporate brochure layout business brochure layout business brochure design corporate brochure design indesign brochure template annual report indesign template annual report design template
Download color palette

Annual Report Design - InDesign Template - 24 pages layout template. This is a complete Indesign Template for a Business Report. This layout is not limited for a single business, can be used for general purpose. The files are created in order to be used by everyone, with just a basic knowledge of the softwares.

• File formats: .INDD, .IDML, .INX
• Print dimensions: A4 ISO 297×210 mm (11,7×8,26 inches) + bleeds, US Letter (8,5×11 inches) + bleeds
• Requirements: InDesign CS3-4-5-6 and above
• Royalty-free license

- Download here: http://www.123creative.com/print-graphic-templates-catalog-leaflet-food-menu-designs/1223-annual-report-design-indesign-template.html

Thank you for watching :-)

Don't forget to visit our website for more resources: http://www.123creative.com/130-graphic-design-resources
Your feedback is welcomed.
Have a great day :-)

123creative
123creative

More by 123creative

View profile
    • Like