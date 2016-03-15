Andrew Lee

Daily UI - 053 - Header Navigation

Just had this idea, so I decided to make it. Who knows... It's not the best header navigation I've seen, but it's different.

Please excuse the stiff animation. Animating in Photoshop, for Dribbble, is not the coolest thing in the world.

Likes and comments are a girl's best friend.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
