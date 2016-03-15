Fred Truman
Fred Truman for MongoDB
Sit back, relax (sort of) and let the automation Rocketbot manage your MongoDB deployment. This is an in-app Cloud Manager loading screen created using custom unicode glyphicons and CSS transitions keyframed with a little JS.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Mak'n data and clusters look beautiful

