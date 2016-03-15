Andrew Lee

Daily UI - 052 - Daily UI Logo

Daily UI - 052 - Daily UI Logo branding 052 dailyui logo
Stupid little logo that I did real quick playing with the A and I within Daily. This felt a bit like spec work, so I only spent about 10 minutes on it. Sorry!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
