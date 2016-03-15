Sergi Morales

Flower power 2016 poster hippie psychedelic custom type lettering vector flower power poster
Custom psychedelic type for the poster for this year's flower power punta del este.
This year's theme was The Rolling Stones, that's why i mixed the famous tongue with the fp logo.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
