Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant

Immersion

Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant
Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant
  • Save
Immersion procreate drawing illustration
Download color palette

The results of testing out my new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Procreate. After having a Cintiq collecting dust on my desk for the last couple of years, I think I’ve finally found the digital drawing solution I’ve been looking for!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant
Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant

More by Purpose & Co. / Jay Bryant

View profile
    • Like