MM Guayaberas

A company dedicated to making traditional clothing Yucatan "guayabera" the two M are the name of the owner "Manuel Medina" and the lion is taken from the abtraccion heraldry of his shield // Una empresa dedicada a hacer ropa tradicional de Yucatán "Las Guayaberas" las dos M vienen del nombre del dueño "Manuel Medina" y el león es tomado de la abtracción de la heraldica de su escudo