Allen Pieper

Co-motion Form Motion Design

Allen Pieper
Allen Pieper
Hire Me
  • Save
Co-motion Form Motion Design design front-end development interaction gif clean css svg animation motion ux ui web
Download color palette

Recently, my great friends @Jon McClure and @Stacey McClure started a new company, @Co-motion.

I had the pleasure of building for them their first online presence as this new entity. I was in charge of motion design and front-end development for this project. This form is live on their page right now, so go check out the fluidity of this implementation and give them a shout!

Web Design by @Stacey McClure of @Co-motion
Icons by @Jon McClure, also of @Co-motion fame
Motion Design and Front-End Development by me

Reach out if you want something similar for your next project!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Allen Pieper
Allen Pieper
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Allen Pieper

View profile
    • Like