Co-motion Form Motion Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently, my great friends @Jon McClure and @Stacey McClure started a new company, @Co-motion.
I had the pleasure of building for them their first online presence as this new entity. I was in charge of motion design and front-end development for this project. This form is live on their page right now, so go check out the fluidity of this implementation and give them a shout!
Web Design by @Stacey McClure of @Co-motion
Icons by @Jon McClure, also of @Co-motion fame
Motion Design and Front-End Development by me
Reach out if you want something similar for your next project!