Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Nylas

Nylas N1 - Dark Theme

Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Nylas
Sebastiaan de With ✏️ for Nylas
  • Save
Nylas N1 - Dark Theme matte black interface user ui dark client email nylas n1
Download color palette

Hottest mail client ever?

Nylas N1 has themes -- and I'm working on revamping the built-in Dark theme to this super hot midnight color scheme. We're also adding subtle animation and refinements throughout -- let us know what you'd like to see in upcoming updates.

N1 is free -- get it here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Nylas
Nylas
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nylas

View profile
    • Like