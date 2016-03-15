Jenny Leddy
Wpromote

Coat of Arms

Jenny Leddy
Wpromote
Jenny Leddy for Wpromote
  • Save
Coat of Arms badge crest shield line princess banner rodent rat sword horse eel coat
Download color palette

I'll probably end up tweaking quite a bit but here are the 4 shields for the 4 houses we're creating for staff :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Wpromote
Wpromote

More by Wpromote

View profile
    • Like