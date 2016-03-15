123creative

Free Bubble Backgrounds - hi-res abstract textures

123creative
123creative
  • Save
Free Bubble Backgrounds - hi-res abstract textures free background texture abstract bubble background abstract bubble texture bubble texture free oil bubbles backgrounds free abstract texture free abstract background oil bubbles download oil bubble backgrounds modern bubble background abstract bubble textures free bubble textures
Download color palette

FREE Bubble backgrounds (high resolution) - texture pack contains 6 various bubble backgrounds, oil bubble textures, abstract bubble backgrounds for graphic design and printing. All textures are high resolution ready for your next graphic project.

• File formats: *.JPG
• Resolution: 5184 x 3456 pix
• Royalty-free license
• Total: 6 backgrounds

- Download here: http://www.123creative.com/graphic-design-resources-freebies/1212-free-bubble-textures-high-resolution.html

Thank you for watching :-)

Don't forget to visit our website for more resources: http://www.123creative.com/130-graphic-design-resources
Your feedback is welcomed.
Have a great day :-)

123creative
123creative

More by 123creative

View profile
    • Like