Free Bubble Backgrounds - hi-res abstract textures

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FREE Bubble backgrounds (high resolution) - texture pack contains 6 various bubble backgrounds, oil bubble textures, abstract bubble backgrounds for graphic design and printing. All textures are high resolution ready for your next graphic project.
• File formats: *.JPG
• Resolution: 5184 x 3456 pix
• Royalty-free license
• Total: 6 backgrounds
- Download here: http://www.123creative.com/graphic-design-resources-freebies/1212-free-bubble-textures-high-resolution.html
Thank you for watching :-)
Don't forget to visit our website for more resources: http://www.123creative.com/130-graphic-design-resources
Your feedback is welcomed.
Have a great day :-)