Circle Ball

Circle Ball hud geometry graphics motion after effects animation vector 2d
Come back again with 2D animation, stil so much joy to play around with shape, I tried to use the circle, that is the main stuff and see how it looks like.

Watch the version with sound:
https://vimeo.com/159081251

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
