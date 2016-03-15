Co-motion Icons

Co-motion Studio

Created a few icons to represent our service lines on the new Co-motion landing page.

• Illustration
• Branding
• Web Design

Visit comotion.studio to experience it for yourself.

Web Design: @Stacey McClure
Motion Design & Front-End Development: @Allen Pieper
Copywriting: Keyhole Marketing

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
A design and branding studio focused on moving.
