Home (detail 3)

This is a personal project I decided to make of our home here in Louisiana. I wanted to capture the warm feel of the Southern air. Our house was built around 1910. It has so much rich history. There are stories that happened here that I'll never know, but we've also made our own memories too. It's such a special place & I hope you enjoy viewing it!

Full here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/34965761/Home

Home
By Alex Felter
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
