Home (detail 2)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a personal project I decided to make of our home here in Louisiana. I wanted to capture the warm feel of the Southern air. Our house was built around 1910. It has so much rich history. There are stories that happened here that I'll never know, but we've also made our own memories too. It's such a special place & I hope you enjoy viewing it!
Full here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/34965761/Home