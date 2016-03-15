Molly Jacques

Texture / Style Exploration

Texture / Style Exploration
Hey friends, I know I don't often post on here but I thought it would be a perfect place to get some feedback! I've been exploring more editorial style illustration along with my lettering and I'd love to get some input. Thanks!

