Charlie Waite
GoPro Design

Quik for Desktop App Playback

Charlie Waite
GoPro Design
Charlie Waite for GoPro Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Quik for Desktop App Playback flat playback icons desktop app media library gopro
Download color palette

A look at playback on the @GoPro desktop app. If you're a GoPro user make sure you go and download the app. Great way to relive some of those great moments.

Launch Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=8dmw0NEPwNw

Download Link:
http://shop.gopro.com/softwareandapp/gopro-app-%7C-desktop/GoPro-Desktop-App.html#/start=1

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
GoPro Design
GoPro Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by GoPro Design

View profile
    • Like