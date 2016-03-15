Rusty Design Co.

Scrappy Queers Shoot Hoops

Scrappy Queers Shoot Hoops logo identity brand icon queer lgbt sports basketball 80s monogram texture grain
A 'lil logo system for my informal back-alley basketball league!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
