Ian Bakar

We the North, Featuring an Actual Raptor

Ian Bakar
Ian Bakar
  • Save
We the North, Featuring an Actual Raptor toronto raptors sports logo basketball nba
Download color palette

Revisiting this. I'm not content with the new 'clawed and deflated ball' brand. Or the dismissal of purple, substituted here with 'heritage plum.'

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Ian Bakar
Ian Bakar

More by Ian Bakar

View profile
    • Like