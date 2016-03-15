Abe

Kaleidoscope 2016

Abe
Abe
Kaleidoscope 2016 space trip concentric type optical illusion stars texture gradient conference stage graphics kaleidoscope
One part in the series of on stage graphics for the upcoming ICON illustration conference taking place in Austin later this year.

Who's going? Who wants a chance to speak?

http://theillustrationconference.tumblr.com/post/141088416472/call-for-entries-tall-tales-needed-for

