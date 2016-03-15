🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Quantum Foam is a concept in quantum mechanics devised by John Wheeler in 1955 that, as of yet can not (and perhaps ever) be observable. The foam conceptualizes the foundation of the fabric of the universe at scales so infinitesimally small, that fluctuations affect the very texture of space–time.
This set of Scripts appear to emulate some of the properties of Quantum Foam just short of a bubble.