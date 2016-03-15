123creative

50 Medical Icons

123creative
123creative
  • Save
50 Medical Icons medicine icons pharma icons dental icons science icons medical signs chemistry icons health icons healthcare icons medical icon set medical icons icon pack icons
Download color palette

50 Medical icons - specialized icon set containing 50 quality medical signs useful for Medicine, Dentist, Chemistry, Sciense, Pharma and Hospital area. Icon pack contains these icons: ambulance, blood, cardiovascular, dental, dna, doctor, dropper, emergency, eye, glasses, health, healthcare, heart, hospital, medical, microscope, nutrition, ophthalmology, organs, patient, pharmacy, pills, radiography, stethoscope, syringe, thermometer, urgency, virus.

• File formats: .EPS, .AI, .PNG, .JPG, .PDF
• Resolution: 512 x 512 pix (in .PNG format)
• Royalty-free license
• Total: 50 Medical icons

- Download here: http://www.123creative.com/web-elements-website-buttons-and-icons/986-50-medical-icons.html

Thank you for watching :-)

Don't forget to visit our website for more resources: http://www.123creative.com/130-graphic-design-resources
Your feedback is welcomed.
Have a great day :-)

123creative
123creative

More by 123creative

View profile
    • Like