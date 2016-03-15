🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
50 Medical icons - specialized icon set containing 50 quality medical signs useful for Medicine, Dentist, Chemistry, Sciense, Pharma and Hospital area. Icon pack contains these icons: ambulance, blood, cardiovascular, dental, dna, doctor, dropper, emergency, eye, glasses, health, healthcare, heart, hospital, medical, microscope, nutrition, ophthalmology, organs, patient, pharmacy, pills, radiography, stethoscope, syringe, thermometer, urgency, virus.
• File formats: .EPS, .AI, .PNG, .JPG, .PDF
• Resolution: 512 x 512 pix (in .PNG format)
• Royalty-free license
• Total: 50 Medical icons
