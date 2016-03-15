Mystie Chamberlin

T-shirt mockup: Logo for country music artist

Mystie Chamberlin
Mystie Chamberlin
  • Save
T-shirt mockup: Logo for country music artist apparel merch merchandise print t-shirt music branding monogram logo country singer musician
Download color palette

alternate design and mockup: "W" and "T" monogram where the deer skull antlers make up the "w".

Mystie Chamberlin
Mystie Chamberlin

More by Mystie Chamberlin

View profile
    • Like