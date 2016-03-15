🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A collaborative project in which a select group of designers, illustrators, and artists create visual interpretations of the most defining moments in United States history as a way of informing others of our proud, yet sometimes troubled and forgotten past.
In 2011, Jeff Finley was invited to contribute to The Momentus Project illustrating a stylized print design piece about the Boston Tea Party. The project was curated by Evan Stremke, a designer at Planet Propaganda in Madison, Wisconsin. Evan was a featured designer at Weapons of Mass Creation Fest 2012. In fact, a few of the designers who contributed to this have since become involved with WMC Fest.