Boston Tea Party

Boston Tea Party design print
A collaborative project in which a select group of designers, illustrators, and artists create visual interpretations of the most defining moments in United States history as a way of informing others of our proud, yet sometimes troubled and forgotten past.

In 2011, Jeff Finley was invited to contribute to The Momentus Project illustrating a stylized print design piece about the Boston Tea Party. The project was curated by Evan Stremke, a designer at Planet Propaganda in Madison, Wisconsin. Evan was a featured designer at Weapons of Mass Creation Fest 2012. In fact, a few of the designers who contributed to this have since become involved with WMC Fest.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
