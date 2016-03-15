Coastalconcepts1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
They wanted something wild and imaginative. This happened.
This illustration was something we came up with when commissioned by the company Coastal Concepts. They asked for something wild and imaginative to print on to a t-shirt design. Jeff Finley poured himself a cup of coffee and went to town drawing with his Wacom tablet. It took a couple of days to draw every detail. This is an example of some of the crazy illustration work that we can do.