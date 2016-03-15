Timo Kuilder
The Furrow

Market

Market fruit market facebook
Illustrated a 2nd video for Facebook. For the motion goodness head over @The Furrow 's Dribbble account ✌

Animations by Seth Eckert
Designs by Timo Kuilder
Original Score by AJ Hochhalter
Sound Design by Ambrose Yu

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
["fur-oh"] A creative studio.

