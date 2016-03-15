🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Blood. Sweat. Bears.
Director Pat Norman asked Go Media to develop a unique promotional campaign for his documentary film “Pinned” that would generate a lot of buzz. Go Media started by designing the poster using a powerful photograph taken by Jim Votava. But this was not enough to get people talking.
Go Media took it one step further by hand-stapling a tiny, die-cut paper wrestler into folding business cards, giving each card a unique, hand-crafted appeal unlike any other film. “Pinned” was a huge success and premiered to over 200 people at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in 2010.