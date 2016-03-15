Good for Sale
Darshan Gajara

Wolverine Illustration

Wolverine Illustration superhero marvel minimal illustration wolverine

Use TAKE40 to avail 40% off valid till 20 Aug

Price
$7
Buy now
Available on postergully.com
Thanks for the inspiration @Marko Stupic .

I plan to do some more superhero illustrations based on the similar style.

You may write here or tweet to @WeirdoWizard for suggestions.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
