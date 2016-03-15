Michael Auer

Iona Badge

Michael Auer
Michael Auer
  • Save
Iona Badge stickermule marchmadness yellow red badge iona
Download color palette

Rooting for Iona College, a 13th seed in this years March Madness. My grandfather went to school here years ago so I always try to pull for them when they make the tourney.
--
I made this shot for the Sticker Mule March Madness Stickers Competition.

Dribbble marchmadness stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! March Madness Stickers
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Michael Auer
Michael Auer

More by Michael Auer

View profile
    • Like