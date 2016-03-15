🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm thrilled to have been asked by Adobe to test and explore the new Experience Design CC (formerly Project Comet). Using this advanced software, I designed and prototyped a mobile application that showcased the revolutionary new features and benefits of this program while simultaneously creating valuable assets for Adobe to be used in further demo and instructional materials.
As the first designer to work on this new app, I'm excited to share my work and look forward to your thoughts! 🍤 🍳 🍔 🍟 🌭 🍕
Full story: https://www.behance.net/gallery/35018913/Introducing-Adobe-Experience-Design-CC-(-Prototype)