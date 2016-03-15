🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just published "The Night" poster series on Behance!
I love the night and there are reasons why. Thanks to these feelings I can work better when it's dark outside, my mind is more inspired and I can think more clearly. I designed this poster series to tell these sensations.
Hope you have time to see the complete project here
If you want you can follow me on
Behance / Instagram / Twitter
Thanks to all!