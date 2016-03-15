Confidence - Nonprofit WordPress Theme

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Confidence wordpress theme has many intutive features for churches, charity or other ngo non-profits. Based on Latest Bootstrap framework 3.2.0 with Mobile first approach.
Confidence Theme works perfectly in all mobile, tablet and desktop devices thanks to the flawlessly calculated Bootstrap 3.2 , you don’t meet with slipping or image disorder on any browser.
You can do everything you dreamed of very quick and simple way; you build your website with short code of template as well as shortcodes with the excellence of Visual Composer plugin.
In the case of you want to sell your products, we have integrated Woocommerce to the system. You can sell your portfolio without having to do extra expense.
You can make your website much more interesting with the Revolution Slider. Dozens of demo is at your service free for your usage.
The Confidence Theme which we created by considering the rules of search engine optimization (SEO) will provide you extra benefits at the search results.
You will receive free lifetime all updates of Confidence Theme which is checked regularly each month. Meanwhile, let us know the particles that you needed and we add them free way.
For getting you access easily to our support team with the purchase code , We are the member of an advanced system.
Confidence Theme Features
Responsive Confidence website Template
Unlimited color options
Unlimited post type shortcodes
Unlimited custom post type tags, taxonomies, categories listing widgets
600+ Google Webfonts
600+ Font Awesome Icons
100+ Footer Social share icons
Woocommerce ready
Buddypress ready
Visual composer
Revolution Slider and demo data included
Demo data included
Events manager – List – Day – Month
Video, image gallery, quote, audio, status post types
Included Paypal Donate
Included Team manager
Included Prayer manager
Included Causes manager
Included Contactform 7
Widgetize footer section
Google maps included
Multilanguage – included .po / .mo files
Works in Mobiles, Tablets, Smart phones and Desktop Browsers
Sermons, Events & Prayers Lists
Charity and Donation for Non Profit
Working Event Calendar with Google calendar Integrated
Image Gallery with lightbox & Embed Video Gallery
Blog pages with comments
Shortcodes with Re-usable components
Google Web fonts for Optimal Loading
Based on Latest Bootstrap 3.2.0
Optimized for SEO & Usability
Embeded Google maps to show your address
W3C Valid HTML5
Latest Browser compatibility
Full Documentation & Easily Customizable
Free support*
https://ninetheme.com/showcase/?product=confidence