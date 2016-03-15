Rocky Roark

Illustration | Thrown-Out Phone Scene

Illustration | Thrown-Out Phone Scene tuesday artwork storyboard animation freelance fun doodle illustration design
Another board that I created working with 336 Productions. Unfortunately like the other board it was thrown out by the client. Still one of my favorites though! (:

Hope everyone is having a great week so far!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
