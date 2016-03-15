Braxton Crim

College Towns

Braxton Crim
Braxton Crim
Hire Me
  • Save
College Towns contest college towns gardenandgun bracket logo
Download color palette

A logo for the newest Garden & Gun online bracket contest. Go here to vote for your favorite Southern College Town. http://gardenandgun.com/article/best-southern-college-towns-bracket

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Braxton Crim
Braxton Crim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Braxton Crim

View profile
    • Like