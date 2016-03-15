Ladislav Kubeš

Different Shopping Segments in one App

Different Shopping Segments in one App
We're launching fresh new Material Design version of international shopping app caled Alza. Check it out live on Google Play.

➤ Google Play [UK / DE / AT / CZ / SK] - bit.ly/22iXeoL
➤ Website [in Czech] - www.alza.cz/aplikace

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
