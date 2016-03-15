Maxim Ananov

UX Experiment: Trial Version Watermark

UX Experiment: Trial Version Watermark
I wanted to add something fun to my app trial version. This is what starts happening after hours of using the app.

https://hazeover.com

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
