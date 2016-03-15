Navigation for new internal tool

I have been working on a new internal project for our team and extended to other avenues of the company. Some of the goals here were to have clear CTA to authenticate your account, easy access to steps in getting started, more distinct navigation between clouds and a collapsable version for more real estate for other information on the dashboard and finally the ability to search within the nav.

This is the first step to a much larger project at hand but I wanted to share what I have done so far, I am really liking how this is looking and turning out. Excited to share more as I get to it. Thanks and would love feedback as always I appreciate it!