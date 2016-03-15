🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A couple of developers at Fuzz worked on a simulator to visually explain what the FBI is asking Apple to do. Here is the logo i designed for the simulator. Be sure to check it out.. if you get past the GovtOS, we'll send you a Fuzz shirt (while supplies last). https://fuzzproductions.com/insights/govtos-vs-ios-the-fuzz-hackability-simulator