Amanda Erb

Sharkigators

Amanda Erb
Amanda Erb
  • Save
Sharkigators kidlitart alligator shark animals concept design illustration
Download color palette

Shark-Alligator animal combo! Sketches and such for an animal combo I find myself sketching sometimes. Mainly just a shark with legs that can live on land and in the water

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Amanda Erb
Amanda Erb

More by Amanda Erb

View profile
    • Like