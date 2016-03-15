Julia Fedorenko

Dinner table

Julia Fedorenko
Julia Fedorenko
Dinner table lineart table chair illustration furniture
One of the illustrations for Fingo.pro (a free mobile application that enables you to create an interior of your own house).

My colleagues and I printed cool stickers with these pictures
and pasted them around the office. It was fun!

Rebound of
Chair
By Julia Fedorenko
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
