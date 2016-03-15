Walter Benn Michaels Poster

Not a reject, just a classic case of jumping the gun.

When there's a deadline looming, it's easy to just start the project against your better judgement. All I had was a name, date and place. No photo, headline, tagline, description, nothing. I grabbed everything I could find and after some coffee, pinterest inspiration and countless files labeled "FINAL", I had something I was proud to send off.

They loved it!

And then I got the email I knew was coming.

The department needed more. They sent over a title, bio, tagline, and a photo. Triple the original content.

It's always hard to start over, especially when you really love what you ended up with – it just can't be used.

In the end, at least you have some content for a new Dribble post.