Walter Benn Michaels Poster

Not a reject, just a classic case of jumping the gun.
When there's a deadline looming, it's easy to just start the project against your better judgement. All I had was a name, date and place. No photo, headline, tagline, description, nothing. I grabbed everything I could find and after some coffee, pinterest inspiration and countless files labeled "FINAL", I had something I was proud to send off.
They loved it!
And then I got the email I knew was coming.
The department needed more. They sent over a title, bio, tagline, and a photo. Triple the original content.
It's always hard to start over, especially when you really love what you ended up with – it just can't be used.
In the end, at least you have some content for a new Dribble post.