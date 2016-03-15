Alejandro Villa Renteria

Contact Management app

Alejandro Villa Renteria
Alejandro Villa Renteria
  • Save
Contact Management app contacts iphone material design ui
Download color palette

Prove of concept for a Contact management app for iOS.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Alejandro Villa Renteria
Alejandro Villa Renteria

More by Alejandro Villa Renteria

View profile
    • Like