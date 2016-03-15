Patricia Mafra

The Little Prince

Patricia Mafra
Patricia Mafra
  • Save
The Little Prince stars stories childhood movie book prince flying plane airplane illustration icon
Download color palette

Last week I finished an icon pack to promote The Little Prince movie, you can download it at Zedge :-)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Patricia Mafra
Patricia Mafra

More by Patricia Mafra

View profile
    • Like