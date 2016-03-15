Tropaholic Logo

Charles Haggas

Charles Haggas
Charles Haggas
Logo update for Tropiholic.com, now Tropaholic.com

The company is rolling out mobile retail locations so they needed a new fresh, more vibrant brand that can connect with enthusiast of the "beach", "tropical, "surfer" culture.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
