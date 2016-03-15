Wayne Baryshev

Pricing — Select a Tariff

Wayne Baryshev
Wayne Baryshev
  • Save
Pricing — Select a Tariff pricing card cards tariffs icons illustration bicycle motorcycle tricycle bike graphic tariff
Download color palette

Experimenting with pricing for one of my projects.
How do you find it?
Press L if you like! :)

Wayne Baryshev
Wayne Baryshev

More by Wayne Baryshev

View profile
    • Like