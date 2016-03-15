Mary Frances Foster

urban sprout farm / 03

urban sprout farm / 03 bee packaging stamp illustration icon vegetable urban farm st. louis benton park urban sprout farm
working this week on finalizing the brand build-out of Urban Sprout Farm, based here in St. Louis, they'll be pushin their produce at the Farmers' Markets here this spring!

Urban Sprout Farm
