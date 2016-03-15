Daily Ui #002 - Watch Checkout Card

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
so... this is day #2! Today's design is a simple card details entry screen - based off of the beautiful layered tiles. These are quick experiments in layout during my lunch hours, approx 30-45mins per day is all I am allocating to avoid procrastination!