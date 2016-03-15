Roxana Ciocsan

Daily UI 13 Direct messaging

Daily UI 13 Direct messaging
#Day 013 of the Daily UI Challenge
Direct messaging

Time: 40'
Concept: simple, flat, for older people, bigger

Had to pick my brain a little in order to get an idea for this one. Here it is, direct messaging - grandma edition!

As suggested by: http://dailyui.co/ #dailyui
Love, hate and comments are always appreciated <3

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
