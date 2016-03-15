First Shot- Self Portrait

Hello Dribblers!

This is my first shot so I thought posting this self portrait would be a nice way to introduce myself.

I wanted to put a face to my name while also showing some of the design and illustration skills I have learnt. The brushstroke "S" shape in the background is a initial from a monogram I designed for myself as I wanted to keep a unified feel to my personal brand.

I want to use this visual marque on business cards, online portfolios etc. so I would love to get some feedback and hear what you think about this piece!