First Shot- Self Portrait

Hello Dribblers!
This is my first shot so I thought posting this self portrait would be a nice way to introduce myself.
I wanted to put a face to my name while also showing some of the design and illustration skills I have learnt. The brushstroke "S" shape in the background is a initial from a monogram I designed for myself as I wanted to keep a unified feel to my personal brand.
I want to use this visual marque on business cards, online portfolios etc. so I would love to get some feedback and hear what you think about this piece!